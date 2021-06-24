Drag Race All Stars 6 just delivered one of the most iconic lip-syncs in herstory

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back and the queens have come out swinging honey.

Following months minutes of anticipation, the sixth season of the superstar spin-off sashayed back onto our screens this week and made herstory for the franchise with the most diverse group of contestants ever.

The legendary fan-favourites who have ruturned for a second – and in some cases, third – shot at the crown are as follows: A’Keria C. Davenport, Eureka, Ginger Minj, Jan, Jiggy Caliente, Kylie Sonique Love, Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serena Cha Cha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity K. Bonet and Yara Sofia.

In the star-studded premiere, the queens read each other for filth before competing in the franchise’s staple maxi-challenge, the All Star Talent Show. A majority of the contestants lip-synced and danced to their own tracks, while Trinity performed stand-up, Ra’Jah concocted a dress in under a minute and Scarlet slayed with a giant bubble wand routine.

Serena and Trinity’s performances received harsh reviews from the judges, while Pandora, Ra’Jah and Yara were praised – particularly the latter, who ultimately won the first maxi-challenge. Following on from the rules of last season, Yara then prepared to lip-sync for her legacy against the first secret assassin, who was revealed to be season five and All Stars 2 icon Coco Montrese.

To the beat of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk, the queens battled it out with booby bounces and costume ruveals, before Coco was crowned the winner. She then unveiled a lipstick with Serena’s name, saving Trinity in the process. However, a twist later revealed that Serena has a chance to return to the competition thanks to – in RuPaul’s words – the new “game within a game” format.