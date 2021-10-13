Drag Race icon Lawrence Chaney lands BAFTA Scotland nomination

The season 2 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been nominated for BAFTA’s Scotland Audience Award.

BAFTA Scotland has unveiled its nominations for the Audience Award, which includes the beloved Scottish queen.

The award, which is determined by public vote, allows voters to pick their favourite Scot on Screen from the past 12 months. It is the only category in the annual awards voted for by the public.

The current nominees for this year include David Carlyle (It’s A Sin), Lawrence Chaney (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Jean Johansson (A Place in the Sun), Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty) and David Tennant (Des).

Last year, Outlander was the recipient of the Audience Award, in partnership with Screen Scotland, voted for by the British public.

Drag icon Lawrence Chaney took to Twitter to celebrate her nomination: “IM NOMINATED FOR A BAFTA”.

IM NOMINATED FOR A BAFTA https://t.co/uMOYlu4NiW — Lawrence Chaney (@ShadyLawrence) October 13, 2021

Taking in the big moment, Chaney acknowledged the significance of LGBTQ+ representing on-screen.

“A queer person from a competition reality show got nominated for a BAFTA? I DO THINK,” she posted.

“We are particularly excited to announce so many incredible first time nominees this year and also to announce that this year’s Audience Award in partnership with Screen Scotland, will celebrate on screen talent, giving the public the opportunity to vote for their favourite Scot on Screen from the past 12 months,” Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA Scotland said in a statement.

The director added: “This year has continued to be an extremely challenging one for many, and throughout it, the film, gaming and TV industries have continued to inform and entertain us all with a wealth of quality programming, innovative games and important films, which is reflected in our list of talented nominees who we are very much looking forward to celebrating on 20 November.”