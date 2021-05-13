Some would describe him as the queer community’s Jane McDonald. I would describe him as the queer community’s Bet Lynch. Dominic Evans, known under his pen name of DOM&INK (clever), is one of the LGBTQ+ community’s best known illustrators. From working on projects such as RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Channel 4’s hit drama It’s A Sin, Dom brings to life LGBTQ+ experiences in an engaging, imaginative and unique style.

After his first book Free To Be Me took the charts by storm, his second offering Queer Power is here to showcase LGBTQ+ talent from across the world. From artists to activists, musicians, entertainers, performers and worldwide superstars, Dom’s new book allows us all to relax and remember the joy and brilliance of the LGBTQ+ community.

We caught up with the illustrator extraordinaire to find out just what Queer Power is all about, and it’s fair to say we had a camp old chat.

“I’d have to be Tanya Turner,” Dom begins, as we get distracted discussing who we would be for Snatch Game. “… all you need to do is get a biro, make it a cigarette and then hunch over here like this, and then you’ve got to stare at someone but you’ve got to look at one eye then the next eye!”

Dom’s zest for life is infectious, and our chat quickly tumbles into a rabbit hole of Drag Race, douching and the north.

But onto Queer Power. Published by Harper Collins, the book takes us through a journey of legends, stars and queer icons from across the world. From Billy Porter and Lady Phyll, to MNEK and Jonathan Van Ness, via someone called Jamie Windust (?? – never heard of them) it is a book that highlights our joy, and our spirit of togetherness – and I wanted to speak to Dom about why this was the route he took.

“I was meeting all these incredible people just like yourself and I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could do a book full of different icons who have platforms? Some could have smaller ones and we could just put it all in a book?’ I think there’s so many great books out there that do LGBTQ+ icons and community and they do them really well. They go really into depth and do a deep dive on historical figures and I love that.

“For me, this is for that generation that grew up on Instagram and TikTok, and you can pick the book up and it’s got a little bio on each person; it’s got their social media; it’s got it all so people can just go straight away to their profile and they can follow this person’s journey after they read the book. I wanted to try and platform people and different different moments of queerness.”

After we cackled about the hilarity of me being on the cover looking like a sexy egg, it was just a beautiful moment to witness someone so passionate about their work. Dom’s energy, charisma, uniqueness nerve and TALENT has catapulted him into working with some stellar clients, and I can see why. His unique illustration style combined with his northern warmth means he’s effortlessly charming.