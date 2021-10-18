Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie wants to see a non-binary actor in the lead role

Pearl Mackie is hoping to see a non-binary actor take on the lead role in the next new season of Doctor Who.

The actress made history on the show as Bill Potts, the first openly gay companion in the show’s history.

She appeared alongside Peter Capaldi as The Doctor during the actor’s final season in 2017 and has now shared her thoughts on who should take on the role following Jodie Whittaker’s departure.

“I would like to see both a female and a non-white doctor,” Mackie tells The Telegraph. “That’s the thing about Doctor Who, isn’t it? There’s so much room for change.”

The 34-year-old believes the show’s storyline leaves no reason for inclusivity not being a priority.

Mackie adds: “The Doctor’s regenerations allow the show to move with the times.

“In fact, I think it would be great to have someone non-binary playing the part.

“The Doctor doesn’t really identify with human constraints at all.

“So I feel that could be a logical next step, wouldn’t it?”

During her interview with the newspaper, the actress explains that representation is incredibly important to her.

“I really didn’t see people like me on TV when I was young,” she says before revealing that her mother used to call her every time a Black person appeared on the TV.