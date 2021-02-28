Doctor Who star John Barrowman wants the next Doctor to be trans or gender-noncomforming

John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness – Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks – Photo Credit: James Pardon/BBCA

Actor John Barrowman, who plays the beloved Captain Jack Harkness, opened up to Metro.co.uk about wanting the next Doctor to be trans or gender-conforming.

Jodie Whittaker is currently playing the iconic role but is set to depart from the series soon.

“I’d love to see a transgender Doctor. I think that would be awesome.” Barrowman said.

He also said suggested that an “androgynous, gender-non specific” would be a great take on the role.

After Whittaker made history becoming the first female doctor, Barrowman hopes that the franchise will continue to make inclusive “leaps”.

“With Jodie, they made a leap. they made a huge leap and it worked for them, and then [it’s] time for them to make another leap,” he explained.