Doctor Who star John Barrowman wants the next Doctor to be trans or gender-noncomforming

Actor John Barrowman, who plays the beloved Captain Jack Harkness, opened up to Metro.co.uk about wanting the next Doctor to be trans or gender-conforming.
Jodie Whittaker is currently playing the iconic role but is set to depart from the series soon.
“I’d love to see a transgender Doctor. I think that would be awesome.” Barrowman said.
He also said suggested that an “androgynous, gender-non specific” would be a great take on the role.
After Whittaker made history becoming the first female doctor, Barrowman hopes that the franchise will continue to make inclusive “leaps”.
“With Jodie, they made a leap. they made a huge leap and it worked for them, and then [it’s] time for them to make another leap,” he explained.
The Firefly actor also discussed the shows LGBTQ+ representation in the past and why the series is ready for an LGBTQ+ Doctor.
“I was the first openly gay actor playing a character like Captain Jack, who we called omnisexual,” he said.
“[…] We have had LGBTQ+ representation o the TARDIS. During Peter Capaldi’s reign, we had a character who was a lesbian. So yeah, we’ve had them, why not have a Doctor the same?”
Barrowman’s Captain Jack was first introduced in 2005 and became a favourite amongst viewers.
The 53-year0old actor made his official return as the iconic Captain Jack Harkness after a 10-year absence from the show for it’s New Years special.
“I don’t know the reasoning, but I do know that in every poll they do for Doctor Who, jack is always in the top three of four most iconic characters.
“I was coming out of the Old Vic when Chris Chibnall [the show’s writer and producer called and said ‘We need Jack back.’ I have to hold on to a bollard to stay cool. He didn’t say why. He just said: ‘It’s going to be epic and iconic!’” he said.
