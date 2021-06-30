Snatched! is back, honey, and we’re dissecting the gag-worthy sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Sam Damshenas (Associate Editor) and Umar Sarwar (Fashion Editor) return to the GAY TIMES Original Podcast following the success of the first season, which focused on the instantly iconic second instalment of the British spin-off and other iconic moments throughout the show’s ever-expanding herstory.

The first instalment of Snatched! – which spanned 16 episodes – featured star-studded guest celebrities including the cast of Drag Race UK season two and legendary past alumni such as Detox, Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall, Tatianna, Trinity the Tuck and The Vivienne.

Sam and Umar kick off the second season with two brand spanking new episodes and share their first impressions of the All Stars 6 contestants and their first two maxi-challenges, the All Star Variety Extravaganza and the Blue Ball, as well as the returning lip-sync assassins.

Divina De Campo, runner-up on Drag Race UK season one and the queen of the red and silver dress, makes her Snatched! debut as she speaks with Sam about her less-than friendly encounter with one of the contestants and picks her personal winner in the lip-sync smackdown between Ra’Jah O’Hara and Brooke Lynn Hytes.

The beloved entertainer also shares her Big Brother-esque theory for the new “game within a game” twist and honestly, we’re totally here for it.

The first two episodes of Snatched! season two are now available to listen on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can also listen below.

All Stars 6: Dissecting the Blue Ball with Divina de Campo.