Disney’s Cruella film set to feature queer supporting character

Cruella star John McCrea reveals his character Artie is canonically queer in the Disney film, Cruella.
In an interview with Attitude, McCrea opens up about his supporting character in the highly anticipated project.
“It depends on who you’re asking I suppose – but for me, yes, it’s official: he’s queer,” he said.
“But we don’t see him falling in love; there’s no social aspect to the character. It’s not beating you on the head with a stick. But his lifestyle is fabulous, he loves life and it was so fun to play him.”
McCrea further confirmed the characters’ queerness when he revealed that Artie was originally written as a drag queen.
“I think he was always intended to be queer-representing I suppose, or somehow a member of the LGBTQ+ community. I imagine that was always the case,” he said.
Later on in the interview, the actor opened up about the importance of his character and queer representation.
“If I had a character growing up like that to watch on the screen I would have fallen in love,” he said.
“Also with the idea that he’s completely well-adjusted, very happy, and has a real lust for life. Those are things I’d find so exciting.”
Disney’s Cruella is set to hit theatres and the Disney+ streaming service on 28 May 2021.
Set in 1970s London, the highly-anticipated film will explore where Cruella’s hatred for animals comes from – and how she became one of the most vicious villains in the Disney franchise.
According to a synopsis, Cruella attempts to become a fashion designer in London, but her “flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute.”
It continues: “But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.”
Emma Thompson stars as the Baroness, with supporting performances from Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie.
The legendary fashionista was originally voiced by Betty Lou Gerson in One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961), while Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close took on the role in two beloved live-action adventures between 1996 and 2000.
Watch the full trailer for Disney’s Cruella below.