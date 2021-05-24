Disney’s Cruella film set to feature queer supporting character

Cruella star John McCrea reveals his character Artie is canonically queer in the Disney film, Cruella.

In an interview with Attitude, McCrea opens up about his supporting character in the highly anticipated project.

“It depends on who you’re asking I suppose – but for me, yes, it’s official: he’s queer,” he said.

“But we don’t see him falling in love; there’s no social aspect to the character. It’s not beating you on the head with a stick. But his lifestyle is fabulous, he loves life and it was so fun to play him.”

McCrea further confirmed the characters’ queerness when he revealed that Artie was originally written as a drag queen.

“I think he was always intended to be queer-representing I suppose, or somehow a member of the LGBTQ+ community. I imagine that was always the case,” he said.

Later on in the interview, the actor opened up about the importance of his character and queer representation.

“If I had a character growing up like that to watch on the screen I would have fallen in love,” he said.

“Also with the idea that he’s completely well-adjusted, very happy, and has a real lust for life. Those are things I’d find so exciting.”