Disney, Starbucks, and Levi’s show support for the LGBTQ+ inclusive Equality Act

Over 400 companies have come together to fight for LGBTQ+ community with the new HRC campaign.

Industry heavyweights such as Apple, IBM, Amazon, Delta Airlines and more have all taken part in the Human Rights Campaign’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act.

The Equality Act is an inclusive legislation that aims to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in fields such as housing or employment.

President of the Human Rights Campaign, Alphonso David, opened up about the support in a statement.

“We are seeing growing support from business leaders because they understand that the Equality Act is good for their employees, good for their business and good for our country,” he said.

“Employers care about their employees’ ability to rent an apartment, send their kids to school, visit the dentist, and pick up the groceries free from discrimination.

“Thank you to every company that is speaking up and advocating for the passage of the Equality Act. It’s time for the Senate to listen to the business community and the public and pass this long-overdue legislation.”