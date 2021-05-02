Disney, Starbucks, and Levi’s show support for the LGBTQ+ inclusive Equality Act

Over 400 companies have come together to fight for LGBTQ+ community with the new HRC campaign.
Industry heavyweights such as Apple, IBM, Amazon, Delta Airlines and more have all taken part in the Human Rights Campaign’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act.
The Equality Act is an inclusive legislation that aims to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in fields such as housing or employment.
President of the Human Rights Campaign, Alphonso David, opened up about the support in a statement.
“We are seeing growing support from business leaders because they understand that the Equality Act is good for their employees, good for their business and good for our country,” he said.
“Employers care about their employees’ ability to rent an apartment, send their kids to school, visit the dentist, and pick up the groceries free from discrimination.
“Thank you to every company that is speaking up and advocating for the passage of the Equality Act. It’s time for the Senate to listen to the business community and the public and pass this long-overdue legislation.”
On 18 February, the Equality Act was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives by a 224 to 216 vote.
Many political figures and state representatives have shown support for the bill, with President Joe Biden assuring that he would sign the legislation if it beats the Senate threshold.
“Every person should be treated with dignity and respect and this bill represents a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all,” Biden said.
Getting through the House of Representatives is the first hurdle for the Equality Act since it now needs to pass in the U.S. Senate.
With the Senate split 50-50 the bill is plagued with an uncertain future. In order for the bill to pass at least 10 Republicans will need to vote for the bill alongside the Democrats.
