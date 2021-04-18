Disney introduces new “gender-inclusive” rules for cast members

Disney is turning an inclusive new leaf.

Disney Parks has announced plans to create a more gender-inclusive space for its employees.

The Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman, Josh D’Amaro, unveiled these new changes in a post on the Disney Parks Blog website.

“We want our guests to see their own backgrounds and traditions reflected in the stories, experiences and products they encounter in their interactions with Disney,” he wrote.

“And we want our cast members – and future cast members – to feel a sense of belonging at work.

“That means cultivating an environment where all people feel welcomed and appreciated for their unique life experiences, perspectives and culture.”

D’Amaro elaborated on the inclusive changes and revealed an array of relaxed rules for the cast members that include gender-inclusive hairstyles and more.

“Our new approach provides greater flexibility with respect to forms of personal expression surrounding gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewellery, nail styles, and costume choices; and allowing appropriate visible tattoos,” he said.

“We’re updating them to not only remain relevant in today’s workplace but also enable our cast members to better express their cultures and individuality at work.”