Disney casts sexually-fluid lead actor in Snow White live-action remake

Tony-winning actor Andrew Burnap joins Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the upcoming Marc Platt Disney production.

Burnap, a 30-year-old actor from Rhode Island, has been cast as a male lead in a rendition of the Disney classic Snow White.

The new live-action iteration will have the actor undertaking a lead male role, however, this role will neither be the familiar characters The Prince nor the Huntsman.

Disney is famed for its revival of classic fairytales stories. Snow White was last reimagined by the entertainment brand in 1937 for Snow White and the Sevan Dwarfs in an animated fantasy musical.

Burnap is expected to fulfil a regular on-screen role that will make use of both his acting and singing talents. Zegler has been revealed to be portraying Snow White, while Gadot has joined the production as the Evil Queen.

The Snow White live-action production will be produced by Oscar nominee Marc Platt who is best known for his work on Wicked, Dear Evan Hanson, a 1955 iteration of Snow White and more. Marc Webb will be directing the movie.

In 2020, Burnap discussed his sexuality with Glamour while discussing his role as Toby Darline in The Inheritance – a role the actor was awarded Tony for.

“[The Inheritance] opened me up to my rather fluid sexuality. I think it’s really given me permission to understand a side of myself that I haven’t given voice to or stepped fully into in my life before this play, which is a really beautiful thing,” he told the outlet.

Alongside The Inheritance, the actor has also contributed to This Day Forward, The Legend of Georgie McBride and Troilus and Cressida.

Production for Snow White is expected to begin this spring in the UK, according to Deadline.