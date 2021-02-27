Disney cancels production of its first LGBTQ+ led animated film

The innovative film was 75% complete.

In a devastating blow to LGBTQ+ cinema, Disney’s first queer led film has come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new film, titled Nimona, was currently in production at Blue Sky Studios, which is part of the Fox brand umbrella.

According to Buzzfeed News, employees were told on 9 February that the entire staff would be laid off due COVID-19 financial hardships.

“It was a first for our studio in a lot of respects and what would have been a first for Disney, I believe. It featured two male leads kissing, it featured a gender-nonconforming lead heroine,” one Blue Sky Studios employee said.

Noelle Stevenson, the author of the webcomic that the film was based on, took to Twitter to express disappointment in the cancellation.

“Sad day. Thanks for the well wishes, and sending so much love to everyone at Blue Sky. Forever grateful for all the care and joy you poured into Nimona,” she wrote.

Sad day. Thanks for the well wishes, and sending so much love to everyone at Blue Sky. Forever grateful for all the care and joy you poured into Nimona ❤️ — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) February 9, 2021

thanks for everything, dragon girl pic.twitter.com/RP6x6WWJvm — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) February 10, 2021