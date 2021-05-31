Director Luca Guadagnino has no plans on making a Call Me By Your Name sequel

Luca Guadagnino reveals that he has no plans of releasing a Call Me By Your Name sequel in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with Deadline, the Italian director referred to a possible second film as “complicated”.

“The truth of the matter is, my heart is still there, but I’m working on [Bones and All] now and I’m hopefully going to do Scarface soon, and I have many projects and so will focus on this side of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make,” he said.

Guadaginino elaborated on his new film Bones and All and taking a break from films with a European backdrop, like Call Me By Your Name.

“I’ve been totally influenced by the American Culture, American cinema and now American landscape, so I’m very happy and proud that I’ve finally come to this shore,” he exclaimed.

“The last few months have been amazing for me, getting to know this part of the country, which is beautiful and unseen.”

Back in 2020, a sequel for Call Me By Your Name was confirmed by Guadagnino.