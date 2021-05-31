Director Luca Guadagnino has no plans on making a Call Me By Your Name sequel

Luca Guadagnino reveals that he has no plans of releasing a Call Me By Your Name sequel in a brand new interview.
Sitting down with Deadline, the Italian director referred to a possible second film as “complicated”.
“The truth of the matter is, my heart is still there, but I’m working on [Bones and All] now and I’m hopefully going to do Scarface soon, and I have many projects and so will focus on this side of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make,” he said.
Guadaginino elaborated on his new film Bones and All and taking a break from films with a European backdrop, like Call Me By Your Name.
“I’ve been totally influenced by the American Culture, American cinema and now American landscape, so I’m very happy and proud that I’ve finally come to this shore,” he exclaimed.
“The last few months have been amazing for me, getting to know this part of the country, which is beautiful and unseen.”
Back in 2020, a sequel for Call Me By Your Name was confirmed by Guadagnino.
In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker confirmed that the highly-anticipated news alongside the return of stars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.
“I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to mention, to talk about the sequel,” he said, before revealing “everything is cancelled” because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Guadagnino continued: “Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors, they will all be in the new film.”
Upon its release in 2017, Call Me By Your Name received widespread critical acclaim from critics and was subsequently nominated for four Academy Awards – including Best Actor for Chalamet – winning one for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Ever since, fans have passionately clamoured for a sequel due to the release of a follow-up novel called Find Me, and because of Chalamet, Hammer and Guadagnino’s enthusiasm to revisit the characters.
With Timothée Chalamet booked with the Dune films and a Willy Wonka prequel, and Armie Hammer embroiled in numerous sexual harassment allegations, the film has hit the chopping floor, for now.