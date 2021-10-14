Dickinson debuts official trailer for third and final season

The critically-acclaimed comedy, featuring Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Hunt, will be returning for its third and final season in November.

If you hadn’t heard, the beloved Apple TV+ dramady is coming to an end. Dickinson is a charmingly dark witty adaption steered by Hailee Steinfeld (Emily Dickinson) and her fellow castmates.

In the new season, the original cast will reprise their roles as the chaos of the Dickinson family ensues.

Season 3 will see Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski, and Wiz Khalifa return to the small screen.

Season two of Dickinson was met with high praise and an LGBTQ+ cult following from fans that sought out intricate stories of romance, representation, and the reimagined life of Emily Dickinson.

Dickinson, which is exclusive to Apple TV+, became the streaming platforms first original series to hit the milestone of a third season. Dickinson was also the first LGBTQ+ series to be commissioned by Apple.