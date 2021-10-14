Dickinson debuts official trailer for third and final season

The critically-acclaimed comedy, featuring Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Hunt, will be returning for its third and final season in November.
If you hadn’t heard, the beloved Apple TV+ dramady is coming to an end. Dickinson is a charmingly dark witty adaption steered by Hailee Steinfeld (Emily Dickinson) and her fellow castmates.
In the new season, the original cast will reprise their roles as the chaos of the Dickinson family ensues.
Season 3 will see Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, Jane Krakowski, and Wiz Khalifa return to the small screen.
Season two of Dickinson was met with high praise and an LGBTQ+ cult following from fans that sought out intricate stories of romance, representation, and the reimagined life of Emily Dickinson.
Dickinson, which is exclusive to Apple TV+, became the streaming platforms first original series to hit the milestone of a third season. Dickinson was also the first LGBTQ+ series to be commissioned by Apple.
Frontrunner Hailee Steinfeld teased the return of the series earlier in the year with a cryptic Instagram post.
Giving little away, the image saw the actress dressed up in a corset and double-masked while on set and was caption with: “It’s almost that time again… hi season THREE! #Dickinson”.
However, the new season will be upon us before we know it. Dickinson has been announced to officially return on November 5, 2021.
OUR THIRD AND FINAL SEASON 🥀
all yours. on november 5th.@Dickinson @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/yd92IxmtFD
— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) October 13, 2021
❤️🔥🥺🥀 feeling a lot of feelings rn. THE BEST AND FINAL SEASON OF DICKINSON is out on @AppleTV nov. 5th 🖤💥 pic.twitter.com/IsEYYdn2kY
— Ella Hunt (@EllaHunt) September 2, 2021
Dickinson has been well received by audiences and received a prestigious Peabody Award and earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination following its first season.
Hailee Steinfeld was nominated by the Hollywood Critics Association for the inaugural HCA TV Awards in the Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy category.
You can watch the official trailer for the third and final season of Dickinson here or below.