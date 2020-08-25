Derrick Barry issues apology to Drag Race All Stars 5 cast following recent comments

“I hope they can truly accept my apology.”

Derrick Barry has issued an apology to her RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 cast members.

The legendary season eight queen made her long-awaited comeback to the series earlier this year alongside Shea Couleé, Jujubee, Miz Cracker, Blair St. Clair, Alexis Mateo, India Ferrah, Mayhem Miller, Mariah and Ongina.

Although she sashayed away in last place, fans were delighted when the star ruturned to our screens last week for Drag Race: Vegas Revue, a six-part series that provides viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas.

Ahead of the premiere, Derrick sat down with Decider to discuss the drama-filled extravaganza – where she threw some shade towards her All Stars 5 sisters.

“On All Stars, I think Jujubee said it best – half the cast were some stars. I really felt that I didn’t belong with half of that cast,” she said.

“This cast inspires me, where the All Stars 5 cast, I was looking around and thought, ‘Why am I here?’ I love Shea, I love Jujubee… and so, I would’ve loved to be top three with Shea and Jujubee if it had gone a different route.”

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, Mayhem addressed Derrick directly on Twitter, writing: “Every single one of your cast mates on AS5 is a fucking star… including people you may not care for.

“Sad you would say something like this. It only fuels the bad behavior the toxic fans perpetuates. Be an example girl. Congrats on Vegas once again.”