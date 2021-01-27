Demi Lovato to executive produce and star in new NBC comedy Hungry

Demi Lovato is returning to the small screen.

The actress and singer has been announced as an executive producer and star of Hungry, a single-camera comedy from Suzanne Martin, who is best known for her work on Frasier, Hot in Cleveland and Will & Grace.

Hungry will follow a clique of friends who belong to a food issues group and help each other as they search for love, success and “the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.”

It will be Lovato’s first regular television role since she starred as the titular character on Disney Channel’s Sonny With a Chance between 2009 and 2011. She has since appeared in guest roles on Glee and Will & Grace.

Lovato, who has battled bipolar disorder and addiction, will be the subject of Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, a YouTube docuseries that was filmed during the star’s Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

The series will offer “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.”

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world,” Lovato said in a statement.

“For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world.”

Michael D. Ratner, director, also said: “Demi’s willingness to explore the darkest elements of her life is going to leave the audience with a complete understanding of everything she’s been through and ultimately where she is going.

“Demi stands for empowerment, and this documentary is going to answer the many questions that have been out there – providing a real window into the life of one of the biggest stars in the world, who is simply a human being.”

The first two episodes of Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres 23 March.