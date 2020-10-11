Demi Lovato reveals how Cruel Intentions helped shape her queer journey

Happy National Coming Out Day!

The pop songstress sat down with Tan France on Facebook Watch for National Coming Out day and discussed how the iconic scene with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair helped shape her queer identity.

“It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions, but I did and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn,” the singer said.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, wait a minute I really like that, I wanna try it’. And then when I was 17 I did get down with that and that’s when I knew,” she continued.

The two also dive into their own unique coming out experiences with Lovato saying: “I pretty much told all of my friends and my older sister when I was 17. They all knew before I brought it to my parents and the public.”

Before coming out to the world, the Cool For The Summer singer expressed her feelings through her music.

“There were times I wrote songs about girls that my fans thought I wrote about guys,” Lovato says.

“I was sharing it with the world and yet I wasn’t being completely obvious with what I was talking. Music was my safe space.”

Demi Lovato has had a busy 2020, releasing hit singles like OK Not To Be OK with Marshmello, I’m Ready with Sam Smith and I Love Me.

