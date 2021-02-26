Demi Lovato refers to gender reveal parties as “transphobic” in social media post

“Transphobia is not just prejudice or violence against an individual trans person, it is a belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more “natural” than trans people.”

Popstar Demi Lovato has called out gender reveal parties, labelling them as transphobic in new social media post.

The Instagram post, which was originally written by author and performer ALOK, dives into the popular trend and explains why it’s transphobic.

“It’s both insincere and incorrect to pretend that gender reveal parties are not transphobic. You can’t have your proverbial pink-blue binary cake and eat it too,” they wrote.

“This is not about being politically correct, it’s about being correct. the refusal to acknowledge this stems from a misunderstanding of what transphobia is.

“Transphobia is not just prejudice or violence against an individual trans person, it is a belief system that presumes non-trans people to be more “natural” than trans people. Only individual people can self determine their gender.”