Demi Lovato opens about their non-binary identity and evolving gender journey

Pop superstar Demi Lovato has opened up about their non-binary identity and future gender journey in a brand new interview.

During their appearance at the 19th Represents Summit, Lovato revealed that the coronavirus pandemic had inspired their coming out journey.

“So, it’s interesting, because in the beginning it had nothing to do with it, or I would say,” they explained. “But actually, it had everything to do with it, because in the beginning, going into March of 2020, I was starting to identify as non-binary.”

They went on to say that their relationship with their former fiancé Max Ehrich led to them “ignoring” parts of themselves.

After their relationship ended with Ehrich, Lovato described it as the “best thing that ever happened to them” because it helped re-start their gender journey.

“I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted. And when I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self,” they revealed.

“And I really started to identify with close friends and family as nonbinary towards the end of last year. And yeah, it was the dissolvement of all things that held me back from identifying as the person I do today.”