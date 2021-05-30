Demi Lovato discusses the roadblocks they faced before coming out as non-binary

Demi Lovato and legendary actress Jane Fonda discussed the obstacles Lovato face in their non-binary journey.

Sitting down for Greenpeace’s Fire Drill Fridays, Lovato told Fonda that the reason the “held back” from coming out was due to the “patriarchy”

“If I had listened to the patriarchy, my life would have never changed. My gender, my pronouns would have never changed, Lovato explained.

“I realised… after years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy because they run the industry, they are at the centre of everything.

“When I realised that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’ And for me, it was putting me in a box, telling [me], ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.'”

Lovato went on to say that their 2018 drug overdose pushed them to live their truth and life to the fullest.

“When I stripped myself of the norms that society has pushed on me, specifically by the patriarchy, I have become the most complete and authentic version of myself… and I couldn’t be happier,” they concluded.