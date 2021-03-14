Demi Lovato discusses her queer identity and journey to recovery in new interview

“I hooked up with a girl and was like ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right.”

Pop artist Demi Lovato has opened up embracing her queer identity and her journey to recovery in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with Glamour, the singer-songwriter opened up about ending her engagement and its queer domino effect.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Lovato said. “This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘this is a huge sign’. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

Back in 2020, Demi Lovato was engaged to actor Max Ehrich but called it off a couple of months later.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer also opened up how relationships with women “felt right”.

“I hooked up with a girl and was like ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. she said.