Demi Lovato discusses her queer identity and journey to recovery in new interview

Pop artist Demi Lovato has opened up embracing her queer identity and her journey to recovery in a brand new interview.
Sitting down with Glamour, the singer-songwriter opened up about ending her engagement and its queer domino effect.
“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Lovato said. “This past year I was engaged to a man, and when it didn’t work, I was like, ‘this is a huge sign’. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn’t going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”
Back in 2020, Demi Lovato was engaged to actor Max Ehrich but called it off a couple of months later.
The Sorry Not Sorry singer also opened up how relationships with women “felt right”.
“I hooked up with a girl and was like ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. she said.
“It felt right. Some of the guys I was hanging out with – when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction.”
“Like, ‘I just don’t want to put my mouth there.’ It wasn’t even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn’t want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex.”
In regards to her recovery after her 2018 relapse and overdose, the songstress has taken the time to heal and find her balance.
“It’s really interesting – finding that balance. Once I really did find it, my whole life fell into place the way it was supposed to.
“What I’m encouraging people to do is just make choices for themselves. Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life,” she explained.
Demi Lovato is set to have a busy year.
The Tell Me You Love Me artist announced that she will executive produce and star in Hungry, a single-camera comedy Hungry from Suzanne Martin.
She also will be attending the SXSW festival, which will also serve as the premiere for her new documentary Dancing With The Devil.
We stan seeing Miss Demi living her authentic truth!
