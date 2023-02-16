Demi Lovato announces new single Still Alive for Scream VI soundtrack

Demi Lovato has announced a new single, Still Alive, which was recorded for the Scream VI soundtrack and will be released ahead of the upcoming slasher.

The singer-songwriter tweeted a phone number and link which led fans to a preview of the track, complete with an intro from the actor who voices Ghostface, Roger L. Jackson.

“Hello, Lovatic, do you like scary movies? What about your favourite artist’s song in a scary movie? Let me give you something to sink your teeth in,” he says before a short clip of the song plays.

Still Alive will be Lovato’s first release since their 2022 album Holy Fvck and is set to drop on 3 March, exactly a week before Scream VI lands in cinemas.

The sequel to Scream 5 follows the “​​four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter” in New York City.

In the trailer, Ghostface can be seen hunting Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) as they run into a bodega to get help.

Elsewhere, it’s revealed that someone has been building a “shrine” of the first five film’s nine Ghostface killers – complete with their costumes and outfits of previous victims and killers, including Tatum Riley (Rose McGowan) and Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts).

Fan favourites Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) also return in the sixth Scream instalment, with Cox credited as an executive producer.

It will mark Panettiere’s first appearance since Scream 4, released in 2011, appeared to show her death – something Scream 5 corrected with a subtle Easter egg 11 years later.

Scream VI will be the first film in the franchise to not star Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott

Cox is expected to be the only character to appear in all six Scream films after a pay dispute resulted in the departure of the franchise’s beloved lead, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), last year.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” the actress told People last year. “And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

The star, who has appeared in every single Scream film since the first in 1996, also stated that she feels the offer would have been different had she been a man.

Campbell continued: “I honestly don’t believe that if I were a man and had done five instalments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man.”

Whether or not David Arquette, the actor who portrayed Dewey Riley in the first five films, will somehow appear is unclear given that he was brutally killed off in the latest entry.

Scream VI is out on 10 March and you can watch the trailer below or by clicking here.