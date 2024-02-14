Dead Hot: New image teases queer romance in Prime Video series

GAY TIMES has the exclusive first image of Bilal Hasna and Marcus Hodson in Prime Video’s new queer comedy Dead Hot.

Premiering 1 March on the streamer in the UK and Ireland, the six-part queer comedy thriller is set in Liverpool and explores themes of “family, class, love, trauma, and identity”.

Hasna and Vivian Oparah (I May Destroy You) respectively lead the series as Elliot and Jess, who are navigating the complexities of life in their mid-twenties.

The official synopsis reads: “Set in present-day Liverpool, twentysomethings Elliot and Jess are best friends united by a bond of grief at losing Peter—the first and only love of Elliot and Jess’ twin brother.

“It’s been five years since Peter went missing in mysterious circumstances, and still reeling from the trauma, the best friends spiral into a hedonistic lifestyle, partying to numb their grief while clinging to a small hope that they will one day find out what happened.”

The synopsis continues: “When Elliot meets Will (Hodson), he starts to think he can put the past behind him. But when Elliot learns Will has his own dark secrets, just as Jess is contacted by somebody claiming to be her brother, it sets into motion a determination for the pair to find out if Elliot’s romantically cursed—or being targeted.”

Also starring in Dead Hot is Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey) as Francine, Elliot’s wealthy and bigoted grandmother, and Peter Serafinowicz (The School for Good and Evil) as Detective Chief Inspector Danny.

Additional cast members include Rosie Cavaliero (Funny Woman), Rebekah Murrell (The Pact) Alan Turkington (Heartstopper), Brandon Fellows (The Stranger) and rising star Marcus Hodson.

The image of Hasna and Hodson, exclusive to GAY TIMES, teases a romance between their characters Elliot and Will. Hasna can be seen with his hands clasped around Hodson’s face, with their foreheads resting on each other.

Dead Hot was created and written by Charlotte Coben (The Stranger) who was also executive producer alongside Nicola Shindler (It’s A Sin). The new comedy-thriller was produced by Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios).

Watch the Dead Hot trailer here or below.

All six episodes of Dead Hot will be available to watch from 1 March on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.