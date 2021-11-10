DC’s all-queer Justice League to return for special festive issue

DC’s all-queer Justice League will be returning for a holiday special edition due to overwhelming fan demand.

The LGBTQ+ superhero team made its debut in the DC Pride #1 short story Love Life in celebration of Pride Month this year.

Named Justice League Queer (JLC), their first storyline focused on Aqualad who has his date with Syl ruined by Eclipso, who attacks a Pride parade.

Now, the group will return for an anthology titled ‘Tis the Season to be Freezin’ that will go on sale in December.

AITP Comics’ exclusive preview of the special shows Tasmanian Devil (husband to Extraño, DC’s first openly gay superhero) warn the JLQ of danger coming their way.

This is followed by Minister Blizzard barging in with an unnamed partner, declaring that he wants the world to enter a state of “everlasting winter”.

This sets the scene for the rest of the comic, which will see the JLQ battle against the villain and his plans.

The 80-page issue will feature iconic characters from the DC Universe, including Harley Quinn, Flash and Robin.

Although the future of JLQ beyond this issue is yet to be confirmed by DC, it will not mark the end of LGBTQ+ representation in comics.

Jon Kent, the Superman of Earth and son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is making history by shaking up the traditional narrative of the Superman franchise.