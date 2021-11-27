DC Comics writer opens up about Superman’s groundbreaking coming out storyline

Superman writer Tom Taylor opened up about Superman’s infamous coming out storyline in a new interview.

Earlier this year, DC Comics made history when they announced that Jon Kent, Earth’s reigning Superman and the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, would be bisexual in the Superman: Son of Kal El series.

The inclusion of an LGBTQ+ Man of Steel was met with immediate praise from comic book fans and critics.

The excitement surrounding the issue also required DC Comics to order reprints due to an “unprecedented” amount of orders.

Now with the issue officially making the rounds, series writer Tom Taylor opened up to The Washington Post about the history-making character and his future.

When asked about the inspiration behind Jon’s coming out storyline, he revealed that the plan was two years in the making.

“This was an opportunity to do something different, something not seen before. And to have this Superman represent people who haven’t been represented before and haven’t been able to see themselves in Superman,” he explained.

“To pitch something like this [to DC] is a little bit daunting. You go, are they going to go with this? Because historically, I have had queer characters erased or rejected [at other publishers]. But there’s been a real shift, a really welcome shift in comics.”

Taylor went on to say that before he explored Jon’s sexuality within the series, he wanted to establish the young hero’s role as Earth’s new Superman.