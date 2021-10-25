DC Comics introduces first transgender Amazon in new Wonder Woman series

DC Comics has made LGBTQ+ history after introducing the first transgender Amazon to the island of Themiscrya.

The character of Bia, a black trans woman, was introduced in the latest issue of Nubia & The Amazons.

At the start of the story, Bia and four other women arrive on the mythical island through the Well of Souls – which is a portal that holds women who have been killed as a result of violence from “Man’s World.”

After having their memory of their past lives wiped, the five women are welcomed by the island’s inhabitants and tasked with selecting their new names.

The scene becomes emotional when Bia, says her new identity was something her “soul desired long before.”

“I don’t know how to explain it yet, but this exact moment feels like my soul has desired it long before I came here,” she said. “I am Bia!”

Stephanie Williams and Vita Ayala, the writers of Nubia & The Amazons, confirmed Bia’s identity in a series of tweets.

“If you’ve read Nubia & The Amazon #1. The answer to your burning question is yes. There are trans Amazons,” Williams wrote.”One of the newest Amazons is a Black trans woman.”