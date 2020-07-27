Dating app issues apology after blocking Laverne Cox and Trace Lysette for being trans

“So exhausted with these dating apps allowing people to report trans women for no reason.”

Hinge have issued an apology to Laverne Cox and Trace Lysette after they were both blocked for being trans.

Earlier this week, Lysette – who recently starred alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Hustlers – revealed that she was banned from the dating app, telling her Twitter followers: “More transphobic dating fun. This time from @hinge – so exhausted with these dating apps allowing people to report trans women for no reason. As if dating isn’t exhausting enough.”

Emmy-nominated Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox quote-tweeted Lysette, admitting she was “blocked on @hinge as well”.

After receiving widespread backlash online, Hinge told Lysette that their “moderators didn’t believe” it was her. “We’ve immediately reinstated your account,” they responded. “We’re truly honored to have you on our app. Please accept our sincere apologies and — as a small token of appreciation — a lifetime preferred membership.”

They also wrote to Cox: “We’re honored that you chose us to help you find love. We’re so sorry our people thought having you on Hinge was too good to be true. Your account has been reinstated and we’ve given you a lifetime preferred membership, which we hope you won’t need for long.”

Lysette thanked Hinge for reinstating her profile, but proposed if there was “some way to ensure it wasn’t people reporting for being trans” because she knows other trans women who have experienced discrimination on the app. “I appreciate your intent for inclusivity,” she said. “It’s rough out here.”