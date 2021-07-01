Darin shares his top 10 LGBTQ+ anthems of all time

With seven number one albums and over 400 million Spotify streams, Darin is one of the best-selling Swedish artists of all time.

The singer-songwriter, who rose to fame as a contestant on the first ever season of Swedish Idol, became one of the most prominent LGBTQ+ artists in the country after coming out as gay last summer. To mark his more authentic direction, Darin has released a brand new single, the brilliant disco-tinged anthem Can’t Stay Away, co-written by the star with Jamie Hartman (Kygo, Calvin Harris) and BURNS (Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me), who also produced the track.

In a statement, Darin said the shimmering track was inspired by a pandemic romance. “After coming out, I’m in such a different place in my life with the new music and style… In many ways, I feel like a brand new artist doing this for the first time,” he said. “I’m not as shy lyric-wise. This feels so much like the person I really am and that makes me so excited to share with people.”

To mark the release of Darin’s Can’t Stay Away video – and this brand new era in his artistry- the artist has selected his top 10 favourite LGBTQ+ anthems of all time, by queer artists and allies, for GAY TIMES. Pride Month may be over, but gay bops live on forever.

Can’t Stay Away (Darin)

“This song is a new chapter of my life. I came out last year and this song is kind of a way for me to celebrate that, and I’m happy it was released right before Pride Month!”

Dancing with a Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)

“Me and one of my closest friends went to Madrid a few years ago and had the time of our lives, and this song was brand new at the time. We made the DJ at one of the clubs play it five times that night and we got so excited each time. And two years later, Sam was one of the first people to congratulate me when I came out.”

Express Yourself (Madonna)

“I remember watching this music video on MTV when I was a kid and thinking how cool she was. Madonna’s not only a music legend but she was so ahead of her time when it came to using her platform to speak out and support the LGBTQ+ community. Much respect to her. This is one of my favourite songs of hers.”

Freedom! ’90 (George Michael)

“I listen to this one a lot when I drive and sing a long to it. Freedom! is the title and that’s just the feeling I get when I hear it.”

Levitating (Dua Lipa)

“This whole album is so good and always gets me in a good mood. It’s uplifting and makes you wanna dance.”