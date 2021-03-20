Daniel Franzese reveals he was fired from university event for being gay

“And one day after… the Vatican released a bias statement that it will not bless same sex marriage I was told that my contract was no longer approved.

“The university has previously approached me with an offer, and we negotiated a contract, we had set a date for March 26th everything was finalised by February 18 and nearly a month later, I received this letter.”

Daniel goes on to read a letter from the school’s Director of Student Actives.

In the letter the individual states they were “sincerely apologetic” and that the university’s decision to terminate was due to the “personal beliefs of the higher administration.”

Since the release of his video the University has released a statement to Out magazine, confirming that they were in talks to have Daniel host the event.

“Mr Daniel Franzese has neither been employed no under contract for any services in any form at any time with Walsh University. The email he cites from Director of Student Activities and Leadership Anna Borges reflects her personal views,” the statement said.

The actor concluded his video with an inspirational message to the LGBTQ+ students at Walsh University.

“To the LGBTQ+ students at Walsh, because I know you’re there, I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you, ” he states.

“I imagine that you’re feeling frustrated and isolated right now but you must know that God knows everything about you and he loves you just as you are.

“No Vatican statement can change that, no university action can change that, nothing can separate us from the love of God and Jesus Christ.”

