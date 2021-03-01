Dan Reynolds donates childhood home to nonprofit LGBTQ+ organisation

The house, which is currently valued at $1 million, will be the first Encircle home in Las Vegas

It has been reported that Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has donated his childhood to Encircle.

The 33-year-old singer partnered the organisation for their $8 Million, 8 Houses campaign, which creates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth.

Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman expressed their excitement for the campaign, stating: “Encircle is about bringing young LGBTQ+ people and their families together, by including the community and strengthening the bonds that connect us. ”

They continued: “Being a part of this organisation means so much to both of us and we know the house Dan grew up in will be a loving and supportive home to every young LGBTQ+ person who crosses the threshold.”

The campaign currently has three homes in the program with a fourth home currently being built.

Reynolds also stopped by Good Morning America, alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, to elaborate on the importance of the program.

“The point that we want to hit home, that every family needs to hear, is that acceptance is not enough for our LGBTQ+ youth. They need to be celebrated,” The Believer singer said.

The talented singer-songwriter has been a longstanding LGBTQ+ ally.

From meeting with political officials to discuss LGBTQ+ issues to speaking out against conversion therapy, Reynolds has consistently shown his love and support for the community.