Dan Levy’s mom hits back at her sons haters in epic tweet

Come through Mama Deborah!

Before Dan Levy’s iconic appearance on SNL, his mother Deborah Devine threw shade at her son’s haters in an epic post.

Taking to Twitter Miss Devine tweeted: “This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the summer of ‘96 – just because he was different.”

“Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” @danjlevy”

This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the the summer of ‘96 – just because he was different. Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” @danjlevy ❤️ — deb d (@tingtime) February 6, 2021

We absolutely stan!

Levy had the purest response to his supportive mother, tweeting back “Moms.” with a heart emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Deborah has showcased her support for her son.

Back in 2020, Deborah posted a heartfelt message on Twitter in light of the Schitt’s Creek series finale.