Dan Levy’s mom hits back at her sons haters in epic tweet

Come through Mama Deborah!
Before Dan Levy’s iconic appearance on SNL, his mother Deborah Devine threw shade at her son’s haters in an epic post.
Taking to Twitter Miss Devine tweeted: “This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the summer of ‘96 – just because he was different.”
“Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” @danjlevy”
We absolutely stan!
Levy had the purest response to his supportive mother, tweeting back “Moms.” with a heart emoji.
This isn’t the first time that Deborah has showcased her support for her son.
Back in 2020, Deborah posted a heartfelt message on Twitter in light of the Schitt’s Creek series finale.
“Today I regret every single second of worry back in the uninformed 80’s-wondering how the world was going to treat my brilliant little boy who loved to twirl.
“Little did I know that he was going to kick that old worlds ass to the curb and create a brand new one,” she tweeted.
After the viral tweet, Levy gushed about having a “solid cry” after reading the heartfelt message during an interview with James Corden.
“That’s pretty huge for someone to hear. And I think for her to say that so publicly, I can only assume that it meant so much to a lot of people too. Because that’s the power of support and that’s the power of encouragement and acceptance,” he said.
We can’t get enough of this mother-son relationship!