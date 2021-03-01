Dan Levy addressed the lack of industry representation during his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

Schitt’s Creek landed two big wins during last night’s Golden Globes awards.

Known for its quick-witted comedy and easy-to-love characters, Schitt’s Creek has quickly become a fan favourite for its eclectic range of characters and plot twists.

Hosted virtually by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the Golden Globes kicked off a little late, but with no major blips.

As the wins were unveiled, Schitt’s Creek was announced as the winners of the Best TV series.

The brilliant Catherine O’Hara was also awarded a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series.

Schitt’s Creek was nominated for a total of five categories in total.

Co-creator and star of the show, Dan Levy graciously accepted Schitt Creek’s win for Best TV series.

During his speech, Levy announced his gratitude to his fellow cast for their support for making the show as successful as it has been: “The incredible work you all did over these past six seasons has taken us to places we never thought possible and we are so grateful to all of you for it,” he said.

Last year, the beloved Canadian show made history last breaking the record for most Emmy wins in a single season for a comedy.

All four of the show’s leads, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy won in their respective acting categories, making history yet again as the first Canadian series to sweep all four major acting awards.

Schitt’s Creek became a global success for its representation of LGBTQ+ romance and for its visibility of queerness.