Attention Schitt’s Creek fans, a brand new book about the groundbreaking series is set to be released this fall.

According to a report from Glamour, Trapeze Books have acquired Dan and Eugene Levy’s book titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek.

The new release is set to celebrate the “essence and alchemy of all six seasons” and will dive into the creation of the series while exploring “the characters, the town and state of mind that is Schitt’s Creek.”

Jamie Coleman, the publishing director of Trapeze Books, opened up about his excitement for the forthcoming book in a statement.

“The show has established a position as the kind of escapist television that we’ve needed in tumultuous times,” he said.

“To enter the world of Schitt’s Creek is to escape to somewhere you don’t want to leave and for so many viewers, the series finishing left them bereft.

“Reading Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, is like taking a trip back to the Rosebud Motel with the Cast as your guide, a feel-good journey back to the creek that we all need.”

Fans won’t have to wait too long as its release date is set for 26th October 2021.

Since the critically-acclaimed series finale in 2020, fans have been clamoring for more Schitt’s Creek material.