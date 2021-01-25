Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers announced for Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live has released its new schedule for 2021.

John Krasinski and Machine Gun Kelly have been announced for the upcoming mid-season premiere (30 January), with Regina King and Nathaniel Rateliff following in their footsteps two weeks later.

The 6 February episode will be a queer spectacular with Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy on hosting duties, and Phoebe Bridgers taking to the stage to perform tracks from her most sophomore studio album Punisher.

The album received widespread critical acclaim upon release, with particular praise aimed at Bridgers’ open and poetic lyricism, earning the singer-songwriter three nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Bridgers is up for Best Alternative Music Album, as well as Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for Kyoto.

2020 was also a fantastic year for Levy, who made history at the Emmy Awards with Schitt’s Creek. The beloved Canadian comedy, which came to an end with its sixth season, swept all seven major categories – the first time for a comedy or drama.

It won Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing (all for Dan Levy), as well as Lead Actor (Eugene Levy), Lead Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Supporting Actor (Dan Levy) and Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy).

The series also set a record for most Emmy wins by a comedy series in a single season.