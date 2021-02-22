DaBaby tweets JoJo Siwa after confusingly hitting out at the star in new song

DaBaby has clarified his controversial lyric about JoJo Siwa.

Last week, the chart-topping rapper released a brand new track called Beatbox Freestyle in which he seemingly hit out at the 17-year-old YouTuber.

In the video, DaBaby holds up a photo of Siwa on his phone as he raps, “You a bitch, Jojo Siwa, bitch,” which left fans extremely confused, to say the least.

“I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a bitch,” said one Twitter user, while another wrote: “DaBaby is a grown ass man calling Jojo Siwa a bitch and for what, to rhyme?”

Following widespread backlash towards the lyric, DaBaby took to social media to explain that he wasn’t hitting out at Siwa, and the line was a play on words. Apparently, “JoJo” references his real name Jonathan, while he used “Siwa” as a twist on “See why”.

“I love Twitter bruh,” he wrote. “I “Siwa” I’m not like the rest of you n****s.”

Later, DaBaby tweeted Siwa and explained that he meant no disrespect in the lyric, especially because his daughter is such a staunch supporter of her work.

“My 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you,” he said. “Don’t let em trick you into thinking I’d ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads.”

He then reiterated: “All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!”