DaBaby tweets JoJo Siwa after confusingly hitting out at the star in new song

DaBaby has clarified his controversial lyric about JoJo Siwa.
Last week, the chart-topping rapper released a brand new track called Beatbox Freestyle in which he seemingly hit out at the 17-year-old YouTuber.
In the video, DaBaby holds up a photo of Siwa on his phone as he raps, “You a bitch, Jojo Siwa, bitch,” which left fans extremely confused, to say the least.
“I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a bitch,” said one Twitter user, while another wrote: “DaBaby is a grown ass man calling Jojo Siwa a bitch and for what, to rhyme?”
Following widespread backlash towards the lyric, DaBaby took to social media to explain that he wasn’t hitting out at Siwa, and the line was a play on words. Apparently, “JoJo” references his real name Jonathan, while he used “Siwa” as a twist on “See why”.
“I love Twitter bruh,” he wrote. “I “Siwa” I’m not like the rest of you n****s.”
Later, DaBaby tweeted Siwa and explained that he meant no disrespect in the lyric, especially because his daughter is such a staunch supporter of her work.
“My 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you,” he said. “Don’t let em trick you into thinking I’d ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads.”
He then reiterated: “All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning!”
Last month, Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community after showcasing a t-shirt that her cousin bought her, which read: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”
One fan of JoJo’s succinctly explained why her coming out is so important, writing: “Remember that there are LGBT kids that watch her videos that may have felt so alone with their identity and seeing the person they look up to coming out makes them feel safer and more comfortable with themselves.”
Many stars celebrated Siwa’s coming out including Todrick Hall, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Michelle Visage, Jamie Lynn Spears, Gigi Gorgeous and Canada’s Drag Race star Lemon, who memorably impersonated the YouTuber on Snatch Game.
A few days after, Siwa told her followers that she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been. “I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!” she explained.
“Right now, I’m super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK.”
Since coming out, Siwa has earned another 100,000 followers on Twitter. Right now, she boasts 620,000 followers on the platform, as well as 10 million on Instagram and 33 million on TikTok.