DaBaby dropped by boohooMAN because homophobia has consequences

boohooMAN has taken a stand against DaBaby’s homophobia by dropping him from their campaign.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the fashion retailer said they “will no longer be working” with the rapper following his vicious and uneducated rant about HIV positive people at Rolling Loud Miami.

“Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe,” their statement reads.

“We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

boohooMAN follows in the footsteps of Dua Lipa, who also released a statement criticising his comments. The British singer collaborated with the rapper on the remix of her critically-acclaimed Future Nostalgia single Levitating.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” Dua told her Instagram followers. “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 per cent with the LGTBQ community.

“We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

During his set at Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby claimed that HIV positive people will “die in two to three weeks” before making derogatory comments about his gay fans “sucking d**k” in the parking lot.

After his comments were widely criticised online, the 29-year-old released a series of Instagram Stories doubling down on his ignorant views.

He claimed that his gay fans “don’t got f***ing AIDS” because they “take care of theyself” and they “ain’t no junkies,” adding: “My gay fans ain’t going for that. They got class. They ain’t sucking no dick in no parking lot.”

DaBaby also told those who weren’t in attendance at the show to “shut the f**k up” and not “disturb my motherf**king gay fans and make them feel uncomfortable in they skin”, although that’s exactly what he did with his deplorable speech.

Fans are now campaigning for Dua to release another version of Levitating with LGBTQ+ artists. Victoria Monét even said she wants to record her own vocals and replace DaBaby for another remix of the track.

On Twitter, she wrote: “If she would like to replace DaBaby’s verse on Levitating I’m totally available.”

You can read boohooMAN’s statement about DaBaby getting the sack here or below.