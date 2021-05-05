Czech Republic same-sex marriage bill uncertain following first vote

Czech Republic’s historic vote on same-sex marriage took place on Thursday (April 29) and was passed in the lower house of parliament.

The bill, which has been postponed for three and a half years since it was first drafted, according to Kafkadesk publication, was narrowly passed last week.

Voting for the same-sex marriage legislation was live-streamed to significantly empty turnout.

The new bill will be debated by the head committee and then subjected to a final vote.

The same-sex legislation adapts Czech Republic’s existing Civil Code, which says marriage is between “a man and a woman” to “two persons”.

The proposed amendment was supported by 41 MPs out of a total of 93 present.

A bill challenging the proposed same-sex marriage legislation was only successful in passing the lower house of parliament, Thomas Reuters Foundation reports.

The newly passed counter-effort rejects same-sex marriage and aims to preserve Czech Republic’s current Constitution. It calls to have the right of marriage, defined as a union between a man and a woman, protected by law.

Same-sex couples have been able to enter into registered partnerships since 2006, but cannot be legally married.

2/X Now both bills go to two Committees. Then normally back to plenary for 2nd reading and than 3rd reading – but not time for this before October elections. After the elections back to square one, the whole process starts again. With new MPs. — Adela Horakova (@Adela_Horak) April 30, 2021

President Milos Zeman has promised to veto the same-sex marriage bill if it is passed. Local Czech media reported Zeman stood firmly against the cause and argued marriage was for families to raise children.

Talking to reporters from TV Barrandov, the President states he did not have an anti-LGBTQ agenda, but believed homosexual couples could not bring up children which is why he and the state, are backing heterosexual marriages, according to Kafkadesk.

Jsme Fér, a campaign advocating for full equality of LGBT people in the Czech Republic, reports 67% of Czechs are in favour of same-sex marriage equality.