CW cancels LGBTQ+ series Batwoman after three seasons

The popular LGBTQ+ inclusive series Batwoman has been cancelled by the CW.

Since 2019, the popular caped crusader has enthralled audiences with her action-packed adventures in Gotham City.

Even though the series experienced a casting hiccup in 2020, the show persevered and delivered fans the first-ever Black Batwoman.

However, in a blow to LGBTQ+ TV representation, the CW cancelled the series without a farewell season.

Taking to Twitter, Caroline Dries shared the sad news with fans in a heartfelt tweet.

“Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude,” she wrote.

“What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you.”

Some of the show’s stars echoed similar sentiments in their own passionate social media posts.

Javicia Leslie – who played the second Batwoman Ryan Wilder, took to Instagram and praised the show for making “HERstory.”

“The Most High never ceases to amaze me! I was taught that words have power and we speak our life into existence,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos.

Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you. ❤️ — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) April 29, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Javicia Leslie 🌙 (@javicia)

“Well, I spoke this role into my life, and what an honor it has been to watch it play out exactly how it was meant to Family, this Bat Team is ours… HERstory was made, and it can never be taken.”

She then praised the expansive cast and crew before thanking the show’s longstanding fans for their dedication to the series.

“And to the fans… WOW… I tear up thinking about all of your messages, tweets, DMs, and letters!! You all reminded me why what we do is soooo important,” she added.

Meagan Tandy, who played Batwoman’s love interest Sophie Moore, also took to social media and posted an open letter to her groundbreaking character.

“Dear Soph, That’s it girl. I am so proud of you. I’m proud of who you were before you even knew who you were. I’m proud of who you became once you discovered who you were,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry for the moments you had to hide yourself. I’m sorry for the many moments when you were underestimated, underappreciated and overlooked. I’ll never forget laughing at how similar our journey’s felt.”

Aside from the show’s creative team, fans have also expressed their sadness over Batwoman’s cancellation.

One Twitter user wrote: “They cancelled batwoman the only show lead by a lesbian superhero during lesbian visibility week.”

Another user tweeted: “Batwoman has more ratings than Riverdale And Legends Of Tomorrow combined, yet the CW cancelled it??”

Check out more reactions from the show’s cast and fans below.

CW cancelled batwoman, and honestly at this point im not surprised. It had a steady viewership for 2 seasons, and finally had a queer woman of colour at the centre Whereas the show with a far higher budget, & a viewership that drops after almost every ep got renewed instantly… — Jazz ⧗ (@DerpSwan) April 29, 2022

They canceled batwoman the only show lead by a lesbian superhero during lesbian visibility week — H (@shipperofstuff) April 29, 2022

❀ Sadly, CW’s #Batwoman has been cancelled after its 3 seasons… It was great to get @BridgetRegan as our Poison Ivy and @NicoleKang as our Poison Mary. Forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/QhIvNH6MAA — Poison Ivy Source (@poisonivynews) April 29, 2022

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman needs to get picked up by HBO Max because after seeing those 2 amazing shows get cancelled by the CW is nothing but a complete outrage! #SaveBatwoman #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow #LegendsOfTomorrow #Batwoman #RenewBatwoman pic.twitter.com/RuQPFhtfyw — Brendan Wong (@IAmBrendanWong) April 30, 2022

Deeply saddened by this news. #Batwoman changed my life. This show was a true joy to be on. Grateful to have worked with this cast and crew, and especially the writers. @carolinedries is a fearless storyteller whose guidance has been invaluable. Forever in awe of what we all did. https://t.co/bpIZm2PoTU — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) April 29, 2022

Javicia is a real life Superhero. A champion for everyone. And a protector of kindness. We will always be inspired by you, @JaviciaLeslie. And we will always appreciate you. https://t.co/tvwtC716S0 — Batwoman Writers Room (@BatwomanWriters) April 29, 2022

a black superhero, something we’ve always had very few of and always wanted many more of. Thanks to my cast, crew, Caroline, Team Berlanti, DC, WB and CW for the laughs and doors opened, and BATFAMMM remember this… you are “literal perfection” 😌🤘🏾 All my love 💙🖤 2/2 pic.twitter.com/SrIgjsHHXT — Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) April 29, 2022

Batwoman is canceled. We’ve lost the best version of Luke Fox. pic.twitter.com/M9Eva5xTmM — Clark (@VegetaIV) April 30, 2022

batwoman getting canceled is the start of my villan origin story i promise you — raven (@MYSTlQVE) April 29, 2022