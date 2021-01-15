Curt Miller, WNBA’s only out male gay coach, signs impressive 4-year deal with Connecticut Sun

Come through, Mr Miller!

It has been revealed that Curt Miller of the Connecticut Sun has extended his contract as head coach and general manager with a new 4-year deal.

Miller is currently the only out male coach in the US professional sports.

Details on the deal have been kept private due to the team’s policy.

Taking to Twitter, Miller expressed his excitement and gave some inspiring words.

“Visibility & representation matters! I didn’t always want to be known as the “gay coach but now proud to pave the way for the next generation of gay male coaches.

“Message to all.. Chase your dreams, breakdown stereotypes, don’t let others define you.#ifucancoachucancoach,” Miller said.