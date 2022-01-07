Connor Franta on his “pretty damn personal” new book House Fires

To millions, Connor Franta is a familiar face. Part of many childhoods, Franta’s face was amongst the first YouTubers to emerge from the bright corners of the internet. The now New York Times bestselling author – after huge successes with A Work In Progress and Note To Self – is back with his third book House Fires. A soulful new publication of poetry, prose and photography taking us into a more raw and intimate side of his creative mind. Full of self reflection, self shot imagery and described as a safe space for his readers, Franta aims to conclude his thoughts and feelings by reflecting on his twenties as he strides up to his 30th birthday this year.

It’s not just writing and prose that Connor has mastered. From photographing Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, to working with Calvin Klein, his work and tastes have matured alongside himself, even if he still has the charming boyish face we’ve all grown up with. Connor sat down with GAY TIMES to discuss this change in direction for his work, why his YouTube career is still booming, and why coming out was still one of the best moments in his life.

Congratulations on the new book release! I am a big fan of the way you’ve combined lots of methods of storytelling, from poetry to photography, in House Fires. Talk to us about your decision to do this?

Thank you! The structure of House Fires came naturally to me. I wanted to replicate the flow and complexity of experiences I depict in the book such as love, mental suffering, loss, and identity whiplash. Multiple mediums allow for a greater understanding.

One of the themes of House Fires is dealing with what you describe as ‘the daze of wandering through modern times in search of purpose’. Have you got any closer to finding that?

I’ve learned that purpose is fluid rather than concrete. It moves, shifts, and transforms with us as we move through time.

What was the most emotional part of House Fires to produce? Do you find it scary being so vulnerable with your audience?

Some of the chapters are pretty damn personal. They’re riddled with heavy topics I rarely talk about, so to give them freely to others is nothing short of terrifying because now there’s nowhere left to hide.