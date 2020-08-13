The Northern Irish singer songwriter, now based in London, has unveiled a new music video for his song Proud to coincide with the release of his debut pop EP Liberty.

For those unfamiliar, Conleth Kane is a London-based singer songwriter with a few releases already under his belt. Last year he released a live album, and we’ve already heard a version of his song Proud released earlier this year to support the NHS.

This re-recording comes complete with a shiny new music video, which features Sink the Pink drag queen and dancer Margo Marshall.

The video has been unveiled to promote the release of Conleth’s debut studio-recorded pop EP Liberty, which features five songs including the single Proud.

According to Conleth, he is proud – excuse the pun – of the new recording and video, which was released the same day as Belfast Pride was due to have taken place (he has hosted Belfast Pride main stage the last two years).

Although the EP has been delayed a few months due to the pandemic, and all live promotional events cancelled as a result, he has chosen to press ahead and release in 2020 to mark the same year that equal marriage became legal in Northern Ireland.

Liberty by Conleth Kane is now available to stream on Apple Music – watch the music video below.