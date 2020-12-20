Comedian Eddie Izzard gets support from viewers after being addressed by she/her pronouns

Her pronouns are she/her

While appearing on the Sky Arts series Portrait Artist of the Year, comedian Eddie Izzard gained praised from viewers after being addressed by she/her pronouns.

The episode is one of the first times the comedian has been publically addressed by she and her pronouns.

Viewers and fellow comedians took to Twitter to praise the comedy icon and her trailblazing journey.

One user tweeted: “It brings me a lot of comfort seeing #EddieIzzard, someone with a traditionally masculine name, use exclusively she/her pronouns.”

The continued: “Names don’t have genders & pronouns don’t indicate gender but as someone with a feminine name who’s pronouns are they/them, this makes me feel seen.”