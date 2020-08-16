Colton Haynes volunteers to play Iceman in X-Men reboot

The star volunteered amid reports that Shia LeBeouf was being considered for the role.

Following its acquisition of Fox, Disney gained the rights to the X-Men franchise, and there are plans to reboot it.

News about how the X-Men will be unveiled in the Marvel cinematic universe was possibly leaked earlier this week, with the series looking to feature Iceman, potentially with Shia LeBeouf in the role.

However, given that Iceman is one of the most notable gay superheroes in the Marvel universe, LGBTQ+ fans are hoping that an LGBTQ+ actor will play the role.

Enter Teen Wolf and Arrow star Colton Haynes who put himself forward for the role with a simple tweet, featuring a gif of the character and an emoji of someone raising their hand.

Colton’s tweet came just days after he cryptically tweeted: “Sitting here in shock & smiling. One of the biggest moments of my career/life happened today & I can’t wait to let y’all in on the secret soon.”

Although seeing Colton as Iceman would be amazing, according to We Got This Covered, Marvel are considering Shia LeBeouf for the role. A source, which had previously correctly spoken about a She-Hulk series on Disney+ and a live-action Robin Hood remake, told the site that Marvel were “keen to work” with Shia, perhaps as Iceman.