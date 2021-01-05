Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci star in powerful new trailer for Supernova

The new trailer for Supernova is a tear-jerker.

Written and directed by Harry Macqueen (Hinterland), the romantic drama stars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as Sam and Tusker, partners of 20 years.

Following Tusker’s diagnosis of young-onset dementia, the couple travel across England in their campervan where their “individual ideas for their future begin to collide”.

The official synopsis reads: “Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before.

“Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s irreparable illness.”

Supernova made its premiere at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on 22 September 2020, and will be released in the United States on 29 January.

Sadly, the film won’t be available in the United Kingdom until 5 March.

So far, it has received widespread critical acclaim for Firth and Tucci’s performances, and has been touted as a frontrunner at the forthcoming 93rd Academy Awards.

Supernova also stars James Dreyfus as Tim, Pippa Haywood as Lilly and Sarah Woodward as Sue.

You can watch the new trailer for Supernova here or below.