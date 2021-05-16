CNN’s Don Lemon announces the end of popular CNN Tonight show

Don Lemon has ended his long-running hosting duties of CNN Tonight.

The veteran journalist announced the news during Friday’s broadcast stating: “It’s been really, really great. This is the last night that will be CNN Tonight With Don Lemon.”

He continued: “So I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.”

Viewers panicked that the announcement was also a sign that Lemon would be leaving the network as a whole.

The 55-year-old TV host, took to his Instagram to clarify his comments and to assure viewers that he wasn’t leaving the network.

“So I got back down to my office after the show – everybody calm down. I didn’t say I was leaving CNN,” he explained.

“I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight With Don Lemon. I am not leaving CNN so you will have to tune in Monday at 10 o’clock to see.

“That’s it, so relax, I’m not leaving – I’m not leaving.”