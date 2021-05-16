CNN’s Don Lemon announces the end of popular CNN Tonight show

Don Lemon has ended his long-running hosting duties of CNN Tonight.
The veteran journalist announced the news during Friday’s broadcast stating: “It’s been really, really great. This is the last night that will be CNN Tonight With Don Lemon.”
He continued: “So I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.”
Viewers panicked that the announcement was also a sign that Lemon would be leaving the network as a whole.
The 55-year-old TV host, took to his Instagram to clarify his comments and to assure viewers that he wasn’t leaving the network.
“So I got back down to my office after the show – everybody calm down. I didn’t say I was leaving CNN,” he explained.
“I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight With Don Lemon. I am not leaving CNN so you will have to tune in Monday at 10 o’clock to see.
“That’s it, so relax, I’m not leaving – I’m not leaving.”
Lemon continued to clarify his comments on Saturday morning (15 May) in a tweet revealing that he will be back on Monday with his new show, Don Lemon Tonight.
“Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire,” Lemon tweeted.
Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire. What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10pE. pic.twitter.com/89GFXULV9m
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 15, 2021
Lemon is gearing up for a booked and busy 2021.
Earlier this week he announced that he and fellow CNN journalist, Chris Cuomo, would be launching a new unscripted collaborative podcast.
The new show, titled The Handoff, will have the two CNN colleagues discussing politics and personal subjects.