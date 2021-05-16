Christina Aguilera announces brand new Pride collection for LGBTQ+ fans

Pop icon Christina Aguilera has partnered up with two trans-led organizations for her brand new Pride collection.
The merchandise features an Xtina rainbow mesh tank, Xtina underwear, a pink lip mask and an iconic sweatshirt with her face on it.
The Dirrty songstress unveiled the news via her Instagram account with the caption: “Fighters gonna be looking fly this pride!! I’m so excited to announce my new PRIDE collection.”
She continued: “I am also proud to support [TransTech Social Enterprises] and [Trans Lash] two organizations doing such important work for the community.”
TransLash and TransTech Social Enterprises are two organizations that have been praised for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.
TransTech Social Enterprises, which was founded by Pose star Angelica Ross, is an advocacy group that supplies transgender people with job training and opportunities in the tech field.
TransLash Media is a non-profit organization and podcast that shares the diverse stories of trans people.
Miss Aguilera is no stranger to showcasing her support and love for the LGBTQ+ community.
Back in 2019, the Burlesque star penned a heartfelt message to the community after being honoured with the Ally for Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign.
“I have found the most solace and unimaginable strength in my friends who identify as queer,” she wrote. She then went on to thank her LGBTQ dancers, glam artists and creative friends who have helped her out of the “darkest times” in her life.”
“I recognise there are still so many hurdles ahead, but to realise how far we’ve come and that my voice and presence has made an impact thus far is more fulfilling than words can express.”
Aguilera isn’t the only pop legend releasing a brand new Pride collection.
Last week, vocal powerhouse Mariah Carey announced that she would be adding new pieces to her current Pride collection. The pieces include nods to her album Rainbow and cult classic film Glitter.
Pride season is going to be unreal.