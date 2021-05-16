Christina Aguilera announces brand new Pride collection for LGBTQ+ fans

Pop icon Christina Aguilera has partnered up with two trans-led organizations for her brand new Pride collection.

The merchandise features an Xtina rainbow mesh tank, Xtina underwear, a pink lip mask and an iconic sweatshirt with her face on it.

The Dirrty songstress unveiled the news via her Instagram account with the caption: “Fighters gonna be looking fly this pride!! I’m so excited to announce my new PRIDE collection.”

She continued: “I am also proud to support [TransTech Social Enterprises] and [Trans Lash] two organizations doing such important work for the community.”

TransLash and TransTech Social Enterprises are two organizations that have been praised for their contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

TransTech Social Enterprises, which was founded by Pose star Angelica Ross, is an advocacy group that supplies transgender people with job training and opportunities in the tech field.