Christina Aguilera was joined by Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander during her electric performance at the O2 Arena.

Throughout her expansive career, the talented singer-songwriter has been hailed as one of music’s most influential artists.

From her debut single Genie in a Bottle to her long-standing LGBTQ+ anthem Beautiful, the Grammy winner has effortlessly made her mark within the industry.

On 5 August, the Back to Basics singer continued to solidify her icon status when she descended upon London’s O2 arena for her UK summer concert series.

During her electric performance, the legendary superstar served jaw-dropping vocals while performing a bevvy of hits from her extensive catalogue – including Dirrty, Fighter, and Genie In A Bottle.

Towards the middle section of her show, Aguilera slowed down the tempo to perform her hit ballad Say Something.

“So this next song is a special one, it’s one of those that came to me in a very interesting time of my life,” she told the crowd.

“Sometimes, we all just need to hear a little prayer be answered or a little hope. And right now, the world is a really insane place. But instead of dwelling on how crazy it is I want us to find compassion for each other tonight.”

@xtina and @alexander_olly singing Say Something… I think I trimmed these ok. Might be an overlap or a bit on the middle missing but I tried #xtinaandolly #xtina #aguilera #ollyalexander pic.twitter.com/EFjy4TerNN — Kane 🏳️‍🌈 (@baby_kane) August 6, 2022

However before she sang the Grammy-winning track, Aguilera surprised fans when she brought out Olly Alexander of Years & Years to sing it with her.

After delivering a truly iconic performance, Alexander took to Twitter and praised Aguilera.

“The legend CHRISTINA AGUILERA thank you so much [Christina Aguliera] for tonight it was incredible, and your show was insane,” he tweeted.

Fans of Alexander and Aguilera also lauded the emotional performance on social media.

One fan wrote: “Captivating performance by Christina Aguilera and Olly Alexander, absolutely world-class!!!”

Another fan tweeted: “Just when you think you couldn’t feel any prouder of Olly Alexander he goes and does that! What an amazing performance last night with Christina Aguilera.”

Even Drag Race UK star Cherly Hole praised the performance stating: “My jaw is on the floor! Olly Alexander just joined Christina Aguilera on stage to do Say Something… IT WAS BEAUTIFUL”

Check out more fan reactions to Christina Aguilera and Olly Alexander’s Say Something performance below.

the legend CHRISTINA AGUILERA thank you so much @xtina for tonight it was incredible and your show was insane 🔥 https://t.co/mbO1vSFBtV — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) August 5, 2022

My jaw is on the floor! @alexander_olly just joined @xtina on stage and to do Say Something… IT WAS BEAUTIFUL ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q0lCPeCBce — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) August 5, 2022

