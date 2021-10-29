Exclusive: Choriza May addresses ‘hurtful’ RuPaul’s Drag Race UK twist

RuPaul Charles chose violence on this week’s episode of Drag Race UK when he chose to eliminate, not one, but two fan-favourite contestants from the competition. (It was H&M, all over again.) For their latest maxi-challenge, the queens showcased their best celebrity impersonations for the Snatch Game before stomping down the runway in fruit-inspired couture, while Scottish icon Lulu made her debut as a panellist. After receiving grim critiques for their performances, Choriza May and River Medway faced the lip-sync smackdown for the first time to Lulu’s classic version of Shout. In one of Drag Race’s most shocking – and controversial – moments to date, RuPaul send them both packin’. Like we said, he chose violence! It was the first time the host introduced the cruel twist on the British spin-off, which has only occurred twice before in the herstory of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I don’t think it deserved to be a double elimination and I’m gonna be totally honest with you, I don’t think I should have been in the bottom at all. I think there were much better contenders than myself for the bottom two,” Choriza May confidently tells GAY TIMES of Ru’s decision, before adding: “It was very uncalled for. I felt that was a very disrespectful thing to do for the both of us, a double elimination can mean a lot of negative things for a queen’s career. We have been working so hard to that point. It was so hard to film a show like that too, in a pandemic, preparing for it, everything. I did feel, ‘There’s no need for this.’ I did feel very disrespected. I felt really bad for me and my sister.”

Immediately after her elimination, which has sparked outrage online, we spoke with Newcastle’s spiciest, meatiest and silliest sausage about RuPaul’s actions in the latest episode, as well as her overall experience on the third season of Drag Race UK. Choriza also discusses her incredible debut solo single, My Pussy Is Like a Peach, which been on repeat in the GAY TIMES office and is now – in the words of RuPaul – available on iTunes. Stream now for healthier skin, etc!

Before we talk about anything Choriza, I need to talk to you about My Pussy Is Like a Peach.

Yes, bring it up in the conversation because I need the promo. Do you like it?

I’m absolutely fucking obsessed with it. It’s so camp. It’s infectious. Tell me about the song, please!

Well, well, well, well, I’ll tell you something. What came first? The outfit or the song? Actually, the song came first. It’s something that I always used to sing in my shows here in Newcastle. It’s a Spanish song and I used to sing it and have fun with it. When I translated it to English, I realised it rhymes and it was very funny and people here loved it. So, when we got the themes for the runway and they said ‘fruits’ I was like, ‘Stop it. Is this made for me?’ I get to wear a massive peach on my head and wear it like a big billboard. Just like RuPaul promoting her songs at any given point I was like, ‘I gotta use the stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race to sing My Pussy Is Like a Peach.’ Guess what? We did, it’s a bop! The song everyone was waiting for. RuPaul once said a very inspirational quote that has stuck with me, ‘Now available on iTunes.’ You can download it, stream it on YouTube. My Pussy Is Like a Peach. My outside is fluffy and the inside is juicy.

For this song, I will accept nothing less than a UK chart-topper and a Grammy Award for Record of the Year.

Adele is shaking.

She’s shaking.

She’s gone. Sorry Adele, you’re great, you have been a great inspiration but my pussy is like a peach, you have nothing against me. Sorry.

Easy On Me, who?

Easy on my peach!

Please talk to me about the video, because it’s absolutely brilliant. And I was so excited to see some of the stars from Drag Race Espana in there!

I like to do like a big production of it. I already did the short film for Love is Blind, that little story that I told about in the show. When I thought of releasing a song, my first single, I always thought it’s going to have to be something big, we need a big music video and we need it to be fabulous, we need to be uplifting. It was going to be such a dramatic night, we needed something to really, really, really bring the spirits of the people up. That was really the main goal. So I was like, ‘Let’s do this.’ I left dressed like a peach and conquered dressed like a peach. Everyone involved with the video are my friends, we used to study at the same university, so everyone was such a joy to work with. Then, I’m friends with most of the girls from Drag Race. It was just a coincidence that we filmed the video in Madrid and they were there. I was like, ‘Girls, would you like to come and appear in my video?’ It was just literally for fun and to get to hang out with them and just have a project with them. I didn’t do Drag Race Spain, but still I feel part of the family. It was just fabulous. I think it’s a really gorgeous video and it has a little bit of a metaphor in there. There’s a story in there about some certain queen not liking my peach, but liking some other things. So, there’s a little bit of a message in the video as well.

I love every single part of it. So, let’s talk about this week’s episode…

Thank you so much. It was so sudden. I was not expecting RuPaul to stop production and crown me on episode six. I was shocked. What do you think?

How does it feel to be the UK’s Next Drag Superstar?

It’s great. It feels deserved. You know what I mean? It’s been such a nice day, getting all these interviews, talking about how deserving this crown was. Just for RuPaul to really appreciate my art-form and say, ‘I don’t need to see anymore, you win Choriza.’

RuPaul chose violence on that main stage, Choriza.

Yes, she did and it hurt like nothing else. We were not expecting it. They said there’s plot twists on RuPaul’s Drag Race… You know what’s funny? When RuPaul says your name first, that means you’re staying – most of the time. So she said Choriza May and I was like, ‘I’m staying!’ Then she said River Medway! So, I thought we’re both staying. Then, I saw in her face that same look that she had when she was watching the Draglexa adverts. I was like, ‘Choriza, you’re in danger girl.’ You know, it’s part of the game, it’s a show, we’re here to entertain people. That was certainly entertaining. It’s made people feel a lot of things, mostly sadness and anger. It’s nice to see that people are reacting and thinking something unfair happened.

Do you think that lip-sync deserved to be a double sashay?

No. I don’t think it deserved to be a double elimination and I’m gonna be totally honest with you, I don’t think I should have been in the bottom at all. I think there were much better contenders than myself for the bottom two. However, I’m a bit disappointed at myself, I don’t think I performed to the best of my ability. Bit of an outfit malfunction, but I’m not going to make any excuses. I should have lived up for the expectation and I do think River did better than I did. So, if anyone had to stay I would have given it to River to be honest.

Watching the episode, in my opinion, you didn’t deserve to be in the bottom at all. Your impersonation was hilarious and your outfit was absolutely spectacular.

Thank you very fucking much, because I thought the same. It was one of my favourite outfits and I looked at all the contestants and all my sisters – they looked great – but I looked the best. But, I also looked better than anyone in the panel of judges! They can take a peach and eat it! The juicier, the better. I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I was so upset because they say you have to believe in yourself and it doesn’t matter what people throw at you. You have to believe in yourself. But week after week, they were critiquing me on my looks, and to be honest, I’m so proud of everything that I’ve done. I wore everything that I wanted. Everything was made by really close friends. It just got to a point in the last episode where I broke and I was like, ‘Am I delusional? Do I not look as good as I think I look when I look in the mirror?’ You know what I mean? That was a bit disappointing for them to not appreciate that. My Snatch Game performance was a very much safe performance, Kitty [Scott-Claus] and Ella [Vaday] really, really smashed it. I knew I was not going to win the challenge. However, on the look section… No.

I definitely don’t think you were wearing Jinkx Monsoon’s Delusion, at all. You didn’t deserve to be in the bottom. Also, when you look at the previous double sashays, this was nowhere near the same level.

No! Not at all. It was very uncalled for. I felt that was a very disrespectful thing to do for the both of us, a double elimination can mean a lot of negative things for a queen’s career. We have been working so hard to that point. It was so hard to film a show like that too, in a pandemic, preparing for it, everything. I did feel, ‘There’s no need for this.’ I did feel very disrespected. I felt really bad for me and my sister.