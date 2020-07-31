Chloe x Halle recruit Drag Race legends for fierce Spice Girls-themed performance

Chloe x Halle joined forces with the stars of Drag Race at the GLAAD Awards last night.

The R&B duo closed the 2020 ceremony with a socially-distanced, Spice Girls-themed performance of their sultry single Do It inside an empty bar, before Mayhem Miller, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo joined them as back-up dancers.

Chloe paid homage to Mel B’s horn-inspired hair while Halle opted for a sleek and sophisticated number in the vein of Victoria Beckham.

Mayhem channelled her inner Emma Bunton with a cute frock, Vanjie high-kicked in sportswear as Melanic C and Naomi slayed in Geri Halliwell’s iconic Union Jack dress. It was serve after serve after serve.

“We are SO proud to stand alongside our #LGBTQIA+ family at the #GLAADawards this year,” the duo wrote after the performance. “thanks to these beautiful queens @naomismalls @vanessavanjie @theonlymayhem for performing with us. the melantated spice girls.”

The performance received rave reviews on social media, attracting praise from stars such as Meghan Trainor, Tinashe and Rina Sawayama.

Watch Chloe x Halle’s sickening performance of Do It below.