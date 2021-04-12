The acclaimed rapper responded to hate online and revealed she is looking to leave the music industry.

Chika is known for shaking up the industry and has been an outspoken advocate for self-expression online.

The rising star is well known for addressing topics of sexuality and mental health in her lyricism and hasn’t shied away from starting conversations online, but this has often left the singer-songwriter open to criticism online.

On April 11, Chika took to Twitter to announce she was retiring and that she was “over it” due to her mental health.

The singer teased an upcoming live show but clarified it would be the “last time” she would be performing.

Soon after the news, the singer started interacting with negative online users which led to some controversial posts against online users and a brief video where the singer was visibly upset with the situation.

In a follow up post, the American rapper took a stand against trolls in a heated reply: “I don’t give a fuck about any of you stans being suicidal,” she began.

The artist then revealed she has been struggling with her own mental health and called out online accounts targeting her.

“In fact, I hope you all are. Because guess what? I am too and have been, and it has very little to do with you guys because nothing you do matters.

“Let me repeat that: nothing you do matters. You’re nobody. The only thing you do is dogpile on top of people’s other mental problems and make them worse. I came on here and said I was retiring because that’s where I’m at — physically, mentally and emotionally.

“And you stupid bitches flooded my comments immediately, not know what the fuck I’m going through. You want me to give a good god damn about you and your stupid ass fifth grade stan friends? No, you can kill yourself too. Let’s do it together. Let’s make a suicide pact, you dumb fucks.”

An online user boasted about recording Chika’s online incident in a tweet. To which the singer sarcastically congratulated the user.