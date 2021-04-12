The acclaimed rapper responded to hate online and revealed she is looking to leave the music industry.
Chika is known for shaking up the industry and has been an outspoken advocate for self-expression online.
The rising star is well known for addressing topics of sexuality and mental health in her lyricism and hasn’t shied away from starting conversations online, but this has often left the singer-songwriter open to criticism online.
On April 11, Chika took to Twitter to announce she was retiring and that she was “over it” due to her mental health.
The singer teased an upcoming live show but clarified it would be the “last time” she would be performing.
Soon after the news, the singer started interacting with negative online users which led to some controversial posts against online users and a brief video where the singer was visibly upset with the situation.
In a follow up post, the American rapper took a stand against trolls in a heated reply: “I don’t give a fuck about any of you stans being suicidal,” she began.
The artist then revealed she has been struggling with her own mental health and called out online accounts targeting her.
“In fact, I hope you all are. Because guess what? I am too and have been, and it has very little to do with you guys because nothing you do matters.
“Let me repeat that: nothing you do matters. You’re nobody. The only thing you do is dogpile on top of people’s other mental problems and make them worse. I came on here and said I was retiring because that’s where I’m at — physically, mentally and emotionally.
“And you stupid bitches flooded my comments immediately, not know what the fuck I’m going through. You want me to give a good god damn about you and your stupid ass fifth grade stan friends? No, you can kill yourself too. Let’s do it together. Let’s make a suicide pact, you dumb fucks.”
An online user boasted about recording Chika’s online incident in a tweet. To which the singer sarcastically congratulated the user.
I GOT THE SCREEN RECORDING Y'ALL !! https://t.co/JPFrfCtUTg
— bardiupdatess anti (@AmaIasCIit) April 11, 2021
Shortly after the post, Chika took to Twitter again to expand on why she was planning to retire.
“Today, I shared that I was thinking of retiring because the mental toll being in the industry has taken on me is not something you bounce back from easily,” she said.
“I’ve told my team, I’ve told my therapist, I’ve told friends and acquaintances. Today I told Twitter. what followed was a hoard of psychotic fans rejoicing in the decline of my mental health, harassing me as if I spoke to them first. When you have depression, the negative self talk you have towards yourself is deafening.
She added: “Now imagine a slew of weirdos dogpiling on top of thoughts you already have to fight off yourself. it’s not fucking cool, it’s not ‘trolling’ or ‘stan culture,’ you’re pushing people to a point of no return. and no, I don’t feel bad for wishing death on people who shit like that cuz you deserve the same fate as the people you effect.
“With that said, I’m out,” she concluded. “If it doesn’t work, I’ll try again. Idc. Have fun. I never liked it here anyway.”
Singer-songwriter Kehlani replied to Chika’s final tweet and asked the singer to get in touch: “Aye i love you so much please give me a call” the singer posted under Chika’s tweet.
stip fucking telling me what the fuck got me@upset, i was cleaely upset BEFORE they started fucking with me. WHY else would i say i’m retiring. y’all are so fuckin dense that you think a stan can turn someone suicidal, no nigga, i BEEN here. they just make it worse. https://t.co/mRxZoKbHo3
— CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) April 11, 2021
Before logging out, Chika addressed a Twitter user who argued the singer is part of the industry and has to grow “thick skin”.
“Stop fucking telling me what the fuck got me upset, I was clearly upset BEFORE they started fucking with me,” the singer replied online. “WHY else would I say I’m retiring. y’all are so fuckin dense that you think a stan can turn someone suicidal, no n**ga, I BEEN here. they just make it worse.”
Chika has not posted an update on her career or mental health following her string of Twitter posts.
Social media has long been a challenge for artists with online users directing hate and criticism towards creatives.
Stars across the entertainment industry have frequently announced taking a break from social media or deleted their accounts in response to backlash.
The LGBTQ+ community is often a target for online hate and the abuse channelled towards Chika is a reminder of how impactful what you say online can be. We hope the rapper is able to receive the support she needs.