The Grammy-nominated artist has revealed she will no longer be stepping back from her career.

An acclaimed rapper and singer-songwriter, Chika is an unstoppable artist on the rise. Known for her unfiltered realism across her art and online presence, the artist has become a refreshing image of what the industry can look like.

Known for addressing topics of sexuality and mental health in her music, the singer hasn’t shied away from starting conversations online, but this has often left her open to criticism online.

On April 11, Chika took to Twitter to announce she was retiring and that she was “over it” due to her mental health and feeling suicidal.

However, on April 19, the rapper gave fans and followers an update on her wellbeing after sharing an emotional string of posts on Twitter.

“I am alive. I am okay. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in. It’s been a very intense week,” the singer posted. “I’m not retiring. After what I’ve endured in the past few days, I’m not ever allowing anything to stop me or almost take me from this ghetto ass earth,” the star tweeted.

I am alive. I am okay. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in. It’s been a very intense week. I’m not retiring. After what I’ve endured in the past few days, I’m not ever allowing anything to stop me or almost take me from this ghetto ass earth. — CHIKA ☁️ (@oranicuhh) April 19, 2021

Chika went on to thank Carbi B for her support and solidarity. “Thank you, @iamcardib for reaching out & showing such kindness to me in a time I don’t even think you knew was as serious as it was. You’ve always shown love to me & don’t think I could take that for granted. You’re appreciated.”

While the artist is making her return, she will not be sticking around on social media and announced she will be taking a break from posting.

“I will be stepping back from social media for the time being, whether that means silence or just having someone else post for me. I’m too valuable to be tampered with. And it took almost not being here to realize this internet shit isn’t worth it,” Chika posted.